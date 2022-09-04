I shall buy furniture from Møbelringen, a chain retailer in Norway. My remote town in Canada has no furniture stores.

Møbelringen's Store Manager emailed me, from his official @mobelringen.com address, the following.

Of course, most of our customers pay by credit card in store. But we do not have PayPal, or any possibility to pay by credit card online. You have to wire by bank from Canada. Or you can tell me your credit card details over the phone. I shall keep your details confidential.

I prefer my no FX fee credit card, rather than bank transfer. My credit card allows me to chargeback and dispute, if the sale goes awry...like if Møbelringen turns out to be a swindler, and goes rogue with my money.

Undoubtedly, I don't want Manager to know my credit card details. But then how can I pay with my credit card? Thanks!

Importing from Norway is cheaper, even after paying CBSA duties!