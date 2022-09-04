2

I shall buy furniture from Møbelringen, a chain retailer in Norway. My remote town in Canada has no furniture stores.

Møbelringen's Store Manager emailed me, from his official @mobelringen.com address, the following.

Of course, most of our customers pay by credit card in store. But we do not have PayPal, or any possibility to pay by credit card online.

You have to wire by bank from Canada. Or you can tell me your credit card details over the phone. I shall keep your details confidential.

I prefer my no FX fee credit card, rather than bank transfer. My credit card allows me to chargeback and dispute, if the sale goes awry...like if Møbelringen turns out to be a swindler, and goes rogue with my money.

Undoubtedly, I don't want Manager to know my credit card details. But then how can I pay with my credit card? Thanks!

Importing from Norway is cheaper, even after paying CBSA duties!

Place of sale = Møbelringen, Norway Furniture store in British Columbia
Sofa price = 15 000 NOK ≈ $2000 CAD Contract price = $4500
Freight from Norway to Vancouver = 6 000 NOK ≈ $800 CAD Home delivery included
B.C. GST + HST on merely the sofa price = 13% × $2000 CAD = $260 B.C. GST + HST on contract price = 13% × $4500 = $585
Total ≈ $ 3260 CAD Total = $5085
4
  • 11
    How do you ever use your credit card, if you never let the retailer see the card details? Giving a card number over the phone is normal; I have done it many times.
    – Simon B
    12 hours ago
  • 1
    Are you sure about this? It seems extremely unlikely that a Norwegian firm will ship to Canada for less than a Canadian firm. What is it you are buying, and where are you?
    – DJClayworth
    11 hours ago
  • 1
    @SimonB I insert my credit card into the payment terminal. Retail staff never see my credit card themselves, or write down its details.
    – Monica
    5 hours ago
  • @DJClayworth See the bottom of my edited question.
    – Monica
    1 hour ago

3 Answers 3

5

Ask your credit card company if they offer virtual account numbers. These are unique credit card numbers that are generated for you and linked to your account for one-time use or for recurring payments when you do not have a trusting relationship with the seller. You can set time limits and charge limits. The seller never learns your real card number. See the example screenshot below.

If your card company does not offer this, you might consider opening a new account with a company that offers this service. Currently, in the USA only Capital One and Citibank offer this service. I don't know who offers this in Canada.

enter image description here

1
  • privacy.com is another service that lets you create such virtual numbers with a bank account from most other banks. it might also be US only tho
    – DeveloperACE
    32 mins ago
18

You can't.

If you want to pay by credit card you'll have to provide your credit card details. How else do you expect them to know which credit card to charge?

Some banks allow generating one-time use credit card number that would be aliased to your main account number, if your bank supports that you can provide such a number instead of your main account number. Otherwise - the number that is embossed/printed on your plastic is the number you'd need to read out over the phone.

As you said, using credit card provides certain protections, including against unauthorized charges. So I'm not sure I understand your concern.

7
  • "So I'm not sure I understand your concern." I was seeking a Work Around like your second last paragraph. Thank you!
    – Monica
    17 hours ago
  • 12
    +1. And I don't entirely understand why Møbelringen is more likely to be a swindler than any one else who has sight of your credit card number (for instance a server in a restaurant).
    – abligh
    14 hours ago
  • @abligh Restaurant staff see my credit card, but they do not write down its details. At all times, credit card is in my sight. And restaurant staff bring a payment terminal to me and insert my credit card in it.
    – Monica
    5 hours ago
  • 1
    @Monica They do not need to write it down, they can easily skim it.
    – Bib
    3 hours ago
  • @Bib Thanks! I didn't know that. I shall use my credit card with low balance at restaurants then. But this sale with Møbelringen costs $3000 CAD, so I have to use my credit card with bigger balance!
    – Monica
    2 hours ago
0

I do not know Canadian banking systems, but can't you open a new bank account with a debit card and wire to that account 3000 CAD? (and then pay with that card)

This is a time expensive solution but would work if you do not have virtual card numbers.

5
  • I do not understand this answer? Why would I "open a new bank account with a debit card"? Debit card does NOT allow "me to chargeback and dispute the sale, if something goes awry...like if Møbelringen turns out to be a swindler, and goes rogue with my $3000 CAD."
    – Monica
    2 hours ago
  • debit cards have less protections than credit cards, this is a bad way to go.
    – eps
    1 hour ago
  • @Monica Given that you seem unwilling to rely on the ability to dispute any charges on your card that you didn't authorize, this is not as unreasonable a suggestion as it appears at first. It's not necessarily a good one, but it successfully trades one problem (the inability to recover the 3000 CAD) for security against the merchant doing something inappropriate with your card information. That tradeoff may be worth it to you, since you seem more concerned about the latter than the former.
    – Bobson
    1 hour ago
  • @Bobson "you seem unwilling to rely on the ability to dispute any charges on your card that you didn't authorize" What do you mean? Huh? I CRAVE the ability to dispute charges on my card. I wrote this in my question.
    – Monica
    53 mins ago
  • @Monica I think what Bobson is saying is that you already have the ability to dispute unauthorized charges on your card, and yet you apparently want to have even more protection than that.
    – Tanner Swett
    5 mins ago

