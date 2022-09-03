I have a 401(k) account with my old employer which I have not rolled over yet to my new employer. As I am no longer contributing to the old account or employed by them, I am wondering if there any penalties to leaving that account open. Is it common to be charged a fee to keep a 401(k) open after leaving a company?

I am also looking at the performance of the account. According to the dashboard, that account is down nearly 20% over a period of 1 year. If I roll it over to my new 401(k), I believe that means any investments it is kept in (it's 100% invested in growth & income) will be sold locking in the market value, and then it is moved to my new account where it can be re-invested. Is my understanding correct?

And if so, is it bad to roll it over while the markets are down this much? Or will it not matter in the end as it should grow similarly in either account?

I am concerned that I will take a greater penalty rolling it over with the current market if there is no cost or other penalty with keeping it with my former employer for the time being.