I am a UK based contactor, and sole director of my limited company. I am confused about dividends, when they should be declared and when they should be paid out.

My accounting period is Feb 1st 2021 - 31st Jan 2022

I get paid by my customers for Jan 2022 in Feb 2022, so I do not know my full earnings for the year until then.

I typed out a dividend "meeting memo" and "voucher" on 4th April 2022, with that date mentioned within the document and with payment made on the same day.

My question is, is the date I declared and paid the dividend valid? Or does it have to be declared and paid before 31st Jan 2022 (my accounting period end date)? What is the valid date range for declaration and payment?