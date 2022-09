It's typical to draw a long line after the written-out amount on a check:

One hundred twenty-three and 45/100 -​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-​-

What does this accomplish? Without it, someone could change it to:

One hundred twenty-three and 45/100 and one thousand

which technically does change the value from $123.45 to $1123.45, but isn't it obvious to anyone who's reading the check that that is fraudulent?