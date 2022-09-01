So there's this potential sugar daddy who wants me to send him my email & name, so he can send me a check.

He said he wants to use the mobile deposit to send me the money. Once he do the mobile deposit my allowance will be available in my account, he said he have tried that many times before. He will be taking a pic back and front of the check send it to me through email & I'm gonna deposit it myself. I have to print it out or send it to another device and take the pictures???

Is it a scam??? I feel like it is but Idk I'm new to being a sugar baby so I'm not sure how this all thing of sugar daddy and sugar baby works.