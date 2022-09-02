A potential sugar daddy requested that I send him my email & name, so he can send me a check. He said he wants to use the mobile deposit to send me the money. Once the mobile deposit has been completed, my allowance will be available in my account. He said he has tried that many times before.

He will be taking photos (back and front) of the check, send it to me through email, and I am going to deposit it myself. I have to print it out or send it to another device and take the pictures.

Is it a scam??? I feel like it is but I don't know, as I am new to being a sugar baby and, thus, I am not sure how this whole thing of sugar daddy and sugar baby works.