-4

A potential sugar daddy requested that I send him my email & name, so he can send me a check. He said he wants to use the mobile deposit to send me the money. Once the mobile deposit has been completed, my allowance will be available in my account. He said he has tried that many times before.

He will be taking photos (back and front) of the check, send it to me through email, and I am going to deposit it myself. I have to print it out or send it to another device and take the pictures.

Is it a scam??? I feel like it is but I don't know, as I am new to being a sugar baby and, thus, I am not sure how this whole thing of sugar daddy and sugar baby works.

Improve this question
New contributor
Somebody u use to know is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
5

Inevitably this will turn out to be a scam.

First, most sugar baby relationships will involve providing sexual favors of some sort to the "daddy", at least the exchange of erotic pictures. Folks willing to pay money for a text only, non-erotic online relationship are very, very rare. Scammers are very, very common. Second, the excuses about being unable to to mobile deposit and asking you to make a mobile deposit using the images they send don't make any sense, a sure sign of a scam, and that's why you feel unsure about it.

At this point it's impossible to tell what the scam will eventually be. One angle might be to get you to make the deposit, then send you a threat like "Ha! You deposited a stolen check in your account. Send me money or I'll tell the bank and the police." More common would be a simple follow up request to send back a portion of the money "as a sign of trust", using bitcoin, gift cards, or western union". A few weeks later your bank will figure out that the image you deposited was bogus or stolen, and roll back the deposit. You will be on the hook to pay the bank back for any of the money that you spent, and you'll have no way of calling back the gift card or bitcoin that you sent.

It's a scam. Block them.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Somebody u use to know is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.