I am planning to buy a real estate property (rental) as a investment. There was a listing with the following comment:

Property was purchased 17 years ago on a stock purchase - suggest Buyer do the same to avoid a tax increase.

When I asked the selling agent to clarify the comment, I got this response:

You purchase the stock of LLC rather that being a real estate sale. That way, in the auditor's page, they have no idea on sales price and then, no real estate tax increases. It is an 'arms length transaction'.

What does this mean? How would that look like in practice?

