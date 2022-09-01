I was surprised to learn today that according to finder.com, the average British adult has savings of around £6,700 (unclear if it's mean or median though,) while a third of Britons have savings of less than £600. However, I also don't have context for these numbers. I'm trying to find out if there are statistics comparing the average amount of savings people hold in personal savings accounts across the world (or in regions like Europe, Asia, Africa, N/S America etc,) but couldn't find anything from a Google.

Are these stats available?