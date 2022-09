I want to compute the adjusted debt-to-equity ratio. The formula is simple: ADE ratio = Total Liabilities divided by Total Equity and Treasury Stock. When I look for Treasury Stock for MSFT (https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MSFT/income-statement), it seems not being provided while it is for KO (https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/KO/income-statement). Is there a way to efficiently compute the Treasury Stock so that I can compute de ADE ratio?