I am interested in MSCI World Index and was comparing several ETFs. I can understand that performance of ETF itself can be slightly different but how is possible that there is difference in benchmark performance?

There is more:

Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF has performance 31.2% with benchmark performance 31.1% in 2021.

Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF (and others are similar) has only performance 21.9% with benchmark performance 21.8% in 2021.

How can I even find benchmark index? I suppose it should be net MSCI World Index (USD). Only way I can explain Invesco 2021 performance is that they decided to show the performance in EUR instead of USD. But how I can trust these documents then? And how ETF with size of 3 billion dollars cannot get even basic KIID required by law right?

I am not sure even how I should check performance myself should it be 1/1 (or first trading day) to 31/12 or 1/1 to 1/1 and open or close price?

TL;DR: