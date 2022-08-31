0

I am interested in MSCI World Index and was comparing several ETFs. I can understand that performance of ETF itself can be slightly different but how is possible that there is difference in benchmark performance?

There is more:

How can I even find benchmark index? I suppose it should be net MSCI World Index (USD). Only way I can explain Invesco 2021 performance is that they decided to show the performance in EUR instead of USD. But how I can trust these documents then? And how ETF with size of 3 billion dollars cannot get even basic KIID required by law right?

I am not sure even how I should check performance myself should it be 1/1 (or first trading day) to 31/12 or 1/1 to 1/1 and open or close price?

TL;DR:

  • How is it possible for ETF benchmark performance to be different?
  • How can performance differ by 10% in a year?
  • Are KIIDs reliable source of information?
