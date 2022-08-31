0

I am trying to track my mutual funds performance in a meaningful way. I tried using XIRR but my understanding of it is not entirely clear.

So what I am alternately doing is for every individual investment I make, I calculate the profit or loss from it and then divide it by the number of days I have held that fund. This tells me in a concise way whether the fund has been earning me money or whether I am paying money to hold on to it.

It looks something like below - enter image description here Note: For the sake of easier calculations, I have kept the per day returns value rounded. The rest of the values are arbitrary but accurate to the calculations.

So, my questions are -

  1. Is this a good strategy to track my investment performance or am I missing something?
  2. Is there anything else I can include in this to make it more meaningful? (Some other parameter to track)
