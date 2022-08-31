It may be naive to presume one can completely decouple from market swings, but perhaps what got me thinking about this was in 2020 when a lot of low vol ETFs were getting negative coverage from financial media. If we look at Vanguard's low vol ETF for instance, performance after 2020 wasn't terrible; the product contract lays out a longer-term view after all. Three years isn't that long term but that's all Morningstar had

I'm trying to be objective as I can, but seems like 6% is a bit low when assuming double-digit sigma volatility. Some have cheekily re-labeled these strategies as "minimum return" strategies.

Question

Not to pick on Vanguard though, so more broadly, is there a portfolio use case for these kind of ETFs and if so, typically under what kind of context and investor?