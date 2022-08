I know there is no exact answer to this, but I wonder if one of you readers with experience or education in these sorts financial things could depict what a reasonable outcome could be for SpaceX share holders.

Let's say, for example, an investor in SpaceX has $1,000,000 in share value.

What may be a reasonable estimate as to what the value range of those shares could be after SpaceX revenue increases by 30x like this video

https://youtu.be/giQ8xEWjnBs

thinks could happen?