Why is there a need for the platform to tax the dividends and to whom does the deducted amount go?

To ensure that the appropriate government get at least part of the taxes that should be owed on the dividends. Otherwise, investors could refuse to pay tax, and it would be on the taxing country to go after them, which may cost more than they would get in tax revenue. Taxes are withheld from certain transactions in many countries where it is likely that they will be owed when you file. This is common on payroll in the US, for example. The broker will send the withheld amount to the appropriate government agency (e.g. the Treasury in the US).

You may need to speak to a local tax professional to determine if you will be required to pay tax on foreign dividends and how to submit the appropriate tax forms at the end of the year. In the US, for example, you would submit a return outlining all US investment income (including dividends), which calculates how much tax you actually owe. If that amount is less than you withheld, you will get a refund. If you owe more tax than what was withheld (e.g. you had capital gains where no tax was withheld), then you will need to pay the tax above what was withheld.

Most countries have tax treaties where you only pay the difference between the foreign and local tax. If your country charges less tax on dividends, then you may not need to pay any local tax. If they charge more tax, you may need to pay the difference.

Talk to a local tax professional that is knowledgeable about foreign taxes in the countries you are investing in. Tax laws vary from country to country so a specific answer may not be as helpful here.