I trade on crypto market and recently I have learned that there is a tool or something named open interest which tells you the amount of long and short open contracts at any time. It is really helpful and shows market strength but is there any way to know these new contracts which open interest tells they are being opened are short or long? I found a way to know that by exchanges funding rate. Funding rate shows that short contracts are being opened and overbought or long ones. But the problem with funding rate is that it is updated each 8 hours. Do you guys know any other tool or tricks for this?