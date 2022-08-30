a lady from a social media asked me to download binance app and asked me to invest $100. She said to withdraw that money to a link which she sent me. She said within 3 hours you could have a profit. And I did as she said. They had a website and and when I logged in after few hours it showed the profit is $3000. And then they said I can withdraw the profit but I have to pay the cot fee of $250. I'm little confused. Whether it's real or a scam? Can some one please guide me!
3Does this answer your question? I was asked for a COT code to transfer money to my account. Is this a scam?– littleadv1 hour ago
Of course it's a scam. You bought $100 of bitcoins (on a legit app probably) and then sent them to the scam dude (it's not a lady). Now you are going to send more money to the scam dude. And then you will send even more money.– user25375145 mins ago
@user253751 It could also be a female person. (Not a lady, you're right)– glglgl43 mins ago
@Dharani, do you do everything what a person on social media tells you to do?– glglgl42 mins ago