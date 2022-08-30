a lady from a social media asked me to download binance app and asked me to invest $100. She said to withdraw that money to a link which she sent me. She said within 3 hours you could have a profit. And I did as she said. They had a website and and when I logged in after few hours it showed the profit is $3000. And then they said I can withdraw the profit but I have to pay the cot fee of $250. I'm little confused. Whether it's real or a scam? Can some one please guide me!