-1

a lady from a social media asked me to download binance app and asked me to invest $100. She said to withdraw that money to a link which she sent me. She said within 3 hours you could have a profit. And I did as she said. They had a website and and when I logged in after few hours it showed the profit is $3000. And then they said I can withdraw the profit but I have to pay the cot fee of $250. I'm little confused. Whether it's real or a scam? Can some one please guide me!

Improve this question
New contributor
Dharani is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • 3
    Does this answer your question? I was asked for a COT code to transfer money to my account. Is this a scam?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Of course it's a scam. You bought $100 of bitcoins (on a legit app probably) and then sent them to the scam dude (it's not a lady). Now you are going to send more money to the scam dude. And then you will send even more money.
    – user253751
    45 mins ago
  • @user253751 It could also be a female person. (Not a lady, you're right)
    – glglgl
    43 mins ago
  • @Dharani, do you do everything what a person on social media tells you to do?
    – glglgl
    42 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Dharani is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.