I am looking for a website that I can find cost of living in my city in California and refrence to it in my official claim. Is there any one?

1 Answer 1

You could use the GSA adjustment map, which for example lists the Bay Area as 42.67% higher than the base pay. They have 53 rating areas. (Note: this linked map itself isn’t official, but it is using the official information.)

This likely understates the true cost of living difference, but it’s the best official government site I know of.

OPM’s official tables are also available, though less easy to use of course.

