I keep hearing people say "its a 5 handle" or 3 handle, various numbers like that. I'm not sure if this is related to the cup with handle pattern or something else. And if it is related to the handle on the cup, what makes it a 1, 2 or 3 etc handle?

Edit: The fact it was a percentage of growth was implied, so a 5 handle was a 5.xx% increase in price.

Usage: "You're looking at a possible 5 handle, maybe even a 7 handle"