I was watching the graphs for call and put Nifty options for the first 5 mins for the date 29 Aug, 2022. What I noticed is that even though the Nifty 50 index chart for the first 5 mins was doji candle, but, the nearest call and put options was more like a directional candle.

Nifty 50 index - see the first 5 mins candle

Nearby call(17200) and put(17150) options - see the first 5 mins candle

Why did options values did not move in accordance with base index(Nifty)?