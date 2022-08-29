0

A European gambler makes a trip to Las Vegas in the USA. He manages to win a good amount of money, say 50,000 USD.

Now it would be unwise to walk around with this amount of cash in his pocket; he can get robbed. It would be even more unwise to take the profits as cash on his flight home to Europe. There are strict rules on how much money you can import. If you are over the limite, the money can be confiscated by Customs on the airport. You would then have to prove that you had a legitimate reason for having so much money on you. Just saying: "I won in Las Vegas" won't work.

Ideally you would like to have your winnings transferred to your (European) bank account. But how would this work? Do banks in Las Vegas provide this service? Or the casinos (they have the appearance of being consumer friendly) ? Or is there a Western Union (or similar company) who is willing to transfer the money?

There are strict rules on how much money you can import.

No. There are strict rules on how much money you can bring in without declaring it to customs.

You would then have to prove that you had a legitimate reason for having so much money on you. Just saying: "I won in Las Vegas" won't work.

Why not? Unless it is illegal in your country to gamble anywhere in the world, this is as legitimate as it gets. It it is illegal to earn money by gambling - then how you transfer the money shouldn't matter.

Ideally you would like to have your winnings transferred to your (European) bank account. But how would this work?

Same way you deposit any other money into your bank account.

Do banks in Las Vegas provide this service?

Yes. You can convert the cash into traveler's checks, deposit it into a bank account that you open, or request a cashier's check. Note that it is going to require some documentation and reporting for money laundry and tax evasion detection purposes.

Or the casinos (they have the appearance of being consumer friendly) ?

Maybe. For starters, you can most likely get the casino give you a check for such an amount and not cash. It is very probable that for such an amount they'd agree to wire it to your bank account.

Or is there a Western Union (or similar company) who is willing to transfer the money?

Western Union is an American company, so yes - there are in fact multiple Western Union offices in Las Vegas.

