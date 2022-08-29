A European gambler makes a trip to Las Vegas in the USA. He manages to win a good amount of money, say 50,000 USD.

Now it would be unwise to walk around with this amount of cash in his pocket; he can get robbed. It would be even more unwise to take the profits as cash on his flight home to Europe. There are strict rules on how much money you can import. If you are over the limite, the money can be confiscated by Customs on the airport. You would then have to prove that you had a legitimate reason for having so much money on you. Just saying: "I won in Las Vegas" won't work.

Ideally you would like to have your winnings transferred to your (European) bank account. But how would this work? Do banks in Las Vegas provide this service? Or the casinos (they have the appearance of being consumer friendly) ? Or is there a Western Union (or similar company) who is willing to transfer the money?