Background: I have long believed that the best, and maybe the only, strategy for stock investing is long term buy and hold, as it has been for 100+ years.

However, I also believe that there are only two ways to make short term money in the stock market, and both involve the individual investor knowing something that no one else knows. By the time any news comes out, everyone in the world will have heard it and acted upon it before you.

So one way is insider information. But that's illegal, so I would not recommend it.

The other way is to make a lucky guess. If you guess right, you effectively have info before anyone else, because you guessed it before the news actually existed.

Example: If you think a pharma company is imminently about to announce great results on Phase 3 trials of a drug they're working on and you guess right, you will enjoy a short term pop if you invest before it actually happens.

So if a cynic was willing to take a gamble that the unmanned Artemis rocket were to crash on takeoff tomorrow morning, if it happened, many stocks would probably drop precipitously, and shorting some key ones could give a big short term profit.

I know it's sort of a sick sentiment, and I also understand that there is enormous risk involved, as is always the case for selling short.

My question in this case is simply this:

WHICH stocks are most exposed if Artemis 1 fails tomorrow?

(I'm new to this site, so I apologize if this question is not suitable for this site.)