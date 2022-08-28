I met a women online, through a website meant to help fetish-seekers network. After we had talked for only a couple of hours, she told me she wanted me to be her sugar baby and will pay me weekly. However, she wants my bank login info to link accounts. Is this a scam?
1 Answer
If anyone asks for your bank login information, it is a scam. Period. There is no legitimate reason for anyone but you and the bank to have that level of access.