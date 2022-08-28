13 month treasury bill has almost half of its data missing 2010-2022 Has anyone else encountered this problem? This is ticker "IRX", for reference. This also happens with others big datasets, like META stock for example.
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
13 month treasury bill has almost half of its data missing 2010-2022 Has anyone else encountered this problem? This is ticker "IRX", for reference. This also happens with others big datasets, like META stock for example.