Here is a scenario for the credit score improvement I am interested in. Suppose a person can not pay the credit card debts for over 6 months. This is very bad for his credit score because unpaid cards are left with R9 which suppose to last for 7 years in his credit report. (This is for Canada and probably is similar for other countries.) But all of sudden, the person gets a windfall of money and can pay off all his credit card debts immediately. However, he is told by the creditors that R9 will still be in his credit report for 7 years which means that his credit score will be (severely) affected for 7 years.

The person believes that this is totally unfair to him. Since there are credit recovery programs that can offer a reduction of the total debt while can remove all bad marks (R9) within 3 years, he turns to a credit recovery program and pays only a portion of his total debt, but gets a clean credit report only after three years. He believes that the current credit report system must be flawed.

I think if this is true, then the current credit report system has a big loophole. I think there should be ways to improve the credit score quickly (removing R9 in much less than 7 years) after paying off all the credit debts. Any thought is welcome.

