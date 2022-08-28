0

Prior information of the credit card in question:

  1. Maximum Available Credit limit: र100,000
  2. Available Credit limit: र30,000 --- (Virtually set by me using bank's portal based on my spending habits on the card -- I wish to keep this limit)

Now, I read on the internet that I should only spend around 30% of credit limit to keep a good CIBIL score (Indian credit score).

I have three questions in this scenario:

  1. Is my "30%" calculated based on "Maximum Available Credit limit" or "Available Credit limit"?
  2. In a particular month, I plan to spend र150,000, so I spend र70,000, then pay that bill immediately, then spend the remaining र80,000, making both the payments before the statement generation. Now my statement shows Rs. 0 due at the end of the month. Now, is it considered I drew 0% of my limit or 150% of my limit?
  3. How much is the impact on CIBIL for spending more than 30%?

If any links or pointers can be provided to read more, it'll be much appreciated as well.

