0

I live in a new residential development, so new that only 5 of the 16 houses on my street are finished. The city has sent us letters saying that our specials are going to go up as they install street lights and other construction around our neighborhood. Currently our specials are lumped in with our mortgage, which was assessed late last summer.

When should I expect our monthly payments on our mortgage to go up as the city finishes the neighborhood? Will it happen automatically when they are done with the construction? Will it happen automatically at the start of the next year? Do I need to go to the bank and have them reassess our mortgage so that it can be taken out?

Improve this question
4
  • 2
    Seems this is going to be jurisdiction / bank dependent. I suggest you call your bank to confirm. I doubt the flow of funds would happen 'automatically', because that would rely on the bank sending money to the city on your behalf without you specifically telling them to.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago
  • I guess I figured if it does happen 'automatically' it would be the city notifying the bank (if the city has that information) that specials have changed. And if any months were missed, it would be caught when we filed our taxes.
    – rhavelka
    1 hour ago
  • That implies that either (1) the municipality has the authority to directly charge your bank account without your consent [doubtful] OR (2) you have [apparently unwittingly] signed an agreement within your mortgage itself to agree by default to whatever charges the city applies [also requiring the bank to allow your total mortgage amount to fluctuate by whatever the charges end up being]. Just call your bank to find out how things are done. Also, call your builder. These questions will have come up before; they will have answers for you.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago
  • I will add - it seems most likely that depending on timing of when those charges are levied [perhaps many months after you take possession of the house?], you will have to cover those charges out of your own pocket, or else would have to pay to 'reopen' your mortgage to accept the charges.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.