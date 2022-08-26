Our AGI is less than $160K and we therefore qualify for the AOTC for our child's college education.

However, due to scholarships our child receives and that are paid directly to the school, qualified education expenses paid out of pocket (i.e. not funded by a 529 disbursement) are likely only about $600 for the fall semester (we don't have the 1098-T yet, obviously), significantly limiting the AOTC we can take ($2000/2500 for $2000/$4000 in QE). However, she does have significant expenses for room and board, computer etc.

Is it possible to treat a scholarship paid directly to the school as taxable income (e.g. by applying it to the non-qualified room and board expenses) on my child's tax return in order to increase qualified education expenses (the net of tuition/books and scholarships) and to take maximum advantage of the AOTC?

Looking at the child tax return (pay a bit more taxes) and parent tax return (pay significantly less taxes) as a whole, this strategy could yield net tax savings.

What else do I need to consider?

(I realize that applying the AOTC in a different year is also an option, but that's not what I'm after.)