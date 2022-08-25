A certain brokerage claims to offer several zero expense ratio index mutual funds.

My cynicism says that this is one of:

a loss leader

very temporary; the expense ratio will increase, possibly by a lot, and soon

a scam, i.e. there's some other way they drain money from those who purchase the funds

Is there a sustainable way that such funds can be offered, with the provider making some kind of profit (so they'll keep doing it), and presumably trying to make up on volume what they lose on price?