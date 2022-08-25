0

I'm a US investor.

I figure that all funds following the same index are equal, except for expenses and load. I want the best available. The easy answer used to be to buy Vanguard funds directly from Vanguard.

Vanguard may or may not still be the best answer. I'm at least as interested in how to find out as in which funds are currently best.

Note that I'm looking for more than just a single index fund (there are several interesting indexes), and more than just US securities. And IMO ETFs kind of defeat the purpose of using index funds, since their price need not match that of the index.

7
  • "IMO ETFs kind of defeat the purpose of using index funds" ETFs are just mutual funds that trade during the day; I don't see how that defeats the purpose of using them.
    – D Stanley
    2 hours ago
  • 2
    That said, questions for product recommendations are off-topic as they change over time or are opinion-based.
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago
  • The ETF price generally is NOT the same as the value of the shares it contains. So it's a bet on what people think of the set of shares. Not on the shares themselves.
    – Arlie Stephens
    1 hour ago
  • I was afraid the product recommendation thing would be off topic. Hence the alternate question, asking how to find out for myself. But I also see someone claiming in another question that, too, changes too fast to be worth answering. Which leaves me wondering how to get answers to "how to pick funds" at all.
    – Arlie Stephens
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    No, they definitely do. Compare the price history of a ETF that tracks an index fund to the index it tracks - they should be almost identical. That's the point of an index fund, to track an index. The differences between ETFs and Mutual Funds are just mechanical.
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago

