I'm a US investor.

I figure that all funds following the same index are equal, except for expenses and load. I want the best available. The easy answer used to be to buy Vanguard funds directly from Vanguard.

Vanguard may or may not still be the best answer. I'm at least as interested in how to find out as in which funds are currently best.

Note that I'm looking for more than just a single index fund (there are several interesting indexes), and more than just US securities. And IMO ETFs kind of defeat the purpose of using index funds, since their price need not match that of the index.