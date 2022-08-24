My wife (29f) and I (30m) are going to be moving across country within the next 4ish months. As part of the move, she wants to quit her job and take a sabbatical for a bit. However, she's reached a point where pressures from work make her want to quit ASAP, but she's scared doing that will jeopardize our ability to get a mortgage. I contend that we make enough from my salary that it won't be a problem to get a mortgage, even if she quits. Here are the finances:

My salary: $115k (will be able to keep this job throughout this process)

Her salary: $150k

We bought our home in 2019 for $430k and are likely going to be able to sell for ~$600k. We have $320k left on the principal.

House prices in the neighborhood we're looking to buy into range from ~400k to 500k and the cost of living will be similar to our current expenses (which is below our means even after maxing retirement contributions).

We don't have and aren't planning on having children, we don't have debts, have great credit (750+), and have a fair amount split up among various retirement/vanguard/savings accounts to feel comfortable with her taking a year or two off working. We aren't concerned about my ability to support us after the move, only the ability to get a good mortgage if she quits.

All the advice we've found online suggests that quitting prior to trying to buy a house is a bad call, but due to our strong financial situation, I don't think it's applicable to us.

So what do you think? Can she quit immediately, or should she hold off until we have the mortgage in hand?