When I analyse Coca-Cola, in the balanced sheet, they have a row called Treasury Stock. I think it means that the Company buyback their own stock. However, when I analyse Microsoft, they have not Treasury stock. Am I wrong to say that Microsoft do not buyback it own stock. It is curious for me because it seems both companies have a durable competitive advantage. If Microsoft isn't buying back its own stock, how do you know what they're doing with their excess cash? I have calculated that KO has an adjusted Debt-to-Equity ratio near 0.9 which is good, but Microsoft has near 2 as adjusted Debt-to-Equity ratio. It means that for each dollar of capital, they have 2$ for debt. It is weird. Where am I wrong?