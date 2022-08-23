0

I applied and was approved for a TD Retail Card Services store credit card about two weeks ago but ultimately did not use it for my purchase. The card is currently sitting at $0 balance, and I do not intend to use it at any point in the future.

Right now, my options are:

  1. Request the closure of the card, which will be reported to the credit bureaus as closed at the customer’s request.
  2. TD Retail Card Services will close it automatically after 18-24 months of non-usage.

My credit score for all three bureaus is currently in the 790-800 range, and my overall credit usage hovers around 0-1% as I pay off all charges immediately. Which option for the unwanted card will result in the least impact to my score?

