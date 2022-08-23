I applied and was approved for a TD Retail Card Services store credit card about two weeks ago but ultimately did not use it for my purchase. The card is currently sitting at $0 balance, and I do not intend to use it at any point in the future.

Right now, my options are:

Request the closure of the card, which will be reported to the credit bureaus as closed at the customer’s request. TD Retail Card Services will close it automatically after 18-24 months of non-usage.

My credit score for all three bureaus is currently in the 790-800 range, and my overall credit usage hovers around 0-1% as I pay off all charges immediately. Which option for the unwanted card will result in the least impact to my score?