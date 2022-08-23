I invested in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QoZ) that sent me a SAFE agreement (Simple Agreement for Future Equity). I know the name of the company. I even have the contact info of the company but no one is responding.

It is possible that the company has filed for bankruptcy but all I have been trying to get from them is the Tax document so I can complete filing taxes.

My CPA insists that we need the tax id in order to complete filing taxes this year. And I am stuck.

What are the ways in which I can resolve this situation?