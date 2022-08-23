"Value investing" is essentially looking for stocks that are cheaper than they "should be" by some measure. That ETF tracks an index of large cap value stocks, which may skew the results somewhat, since there may be more smaller "value" stocks that perform better than larger ones.

Also note that the two were largely in sync until mid-2018 and mid-2020, where large tech stocks (which are more "growth" than value) dominated from COVID lockdowns (there are many other factors, but that's a significant one). And note that this year, growth has outperformed value (not dropped as much). So it may be an anomoly that growth has outperformed.

If you're a "noob at stocks" then it's best to stick with very broad index funds until you understand more the risks associated with different styles of funds, and slowly move to individual stocks. There's no way to ensure that you pick the "best fund" or even the best strategy going forward.

As a young kid, you have plenty of time to make mistakes and learn from them. Don't try to "get rich young" (you might get lucky and do that, but more than likely you'll lose more than you win). Play the long game, save as much as you can, watch it grow, and as you grow you can set aside portions of your portfolio (say 10%) to experiment with individual stocks or other strategies.