Let's assume that a small business owner hired employees in first two months of 2020, but because of COVID19 his business sometime in 2021 got dissolved and is not operational anymore.
Then one of the employees whose last day on work was on February 2020 applied for Unemployment Benefits on August 2021.
EDD now has sent form 428T to employer claiming that employer has negative balance in reserve account and possibly will need to pay it.
I read the whole DE 428T information sheet and after reading it is still unclear what are legit reasons to protest such charges. So my questions are:
- Was there some kind of business dissolution process with EDD that this employer had to go through to avoid such benefits charges and this form 428t possibly was sent by mistake due to outdated information in EDD database?
- If not, then for how long business owners can be on hook for such charges when former employees keep applying for EDD benefits in distant future?
- Are there any covid19 reliefs for business employers with negative reserve balances? Due to strict COVID regulations this employer was not legally allowed to employ employees most of the time even if he wanted to as his business was not essential business.