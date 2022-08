I have maturing LIC policies and PPF which I want to be deposited into my SBINRO account. Other banks and LIC attempted NEFT but it returned back. I also attempted to online transfer INR 500 from another Indian Bank saving account, it also returned back with reason R12 which means NRI account accepts only foreign exchange.

Previoisly, I was told that NRO account works like local saving account and accepts INR deposits. What is wrong and how to fix?

Regards Avtar