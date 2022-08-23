We plan to move abroad permanently but want to open a JISA for the little one ASAP, while in the UK.

Does anyone know what problems there would be with holding, paying into and managing a stocks and shares Junior ISA after we move?

In my research I've discovered that:

In general (possibly a legal restriction?) a JISA can be held but not paid into once the holding/guardian moves abroad

Fidelity do not allow JISAs to be moved abroad

Hargreaves Lansdown allow a JISA (but not ISA) to be held, paid into and managed from abroad

While this may sound like my question has been answered... does anyone have experience with any of these providers, information which might contradict the above or advice on how to set up a JISA knowing that moving abroad is a factor?