Even if they can’t hack you with just that information, scams can be elaborate and involve multiple stages of gathering information about you. The first part of the scam might be to obtain the name of your bank. Then they email you and say they’re from that bank and need something urgently. Then you get robbed.

I have written a few checks lately, and I did not need the name of the bank where it would be deposited. That does not sound like important information for writing a check.