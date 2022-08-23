I was approached on Instagram by a painter who wants to use one of my posts as a reference for a painting for a client of his. He said my cut would be $500 and he needs my full name, and bank name for the check, along with my email. I asked if he could just Venmo or cash app me and he said no because his client has had problems with those apps in the past. So I’m a little sketched out. Not sure if someone can hack you knowing those 3 things.
Even if they can’t hack you with just that information, scams can be elaborate and involve multiple stages of gathering information about you. The first part of the scam might be to obtain the name of your bank. Then they email you and say they’re from that bank and need something urgently. Then you get robbed.
I have written a few checks lately, and I did not need the name of the bank where it would be deposited. That does not sound like important information for writing a check.