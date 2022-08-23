0

Assuming I find a merchant willing to sell gold bullion with a credit card, are there any pitfalls to this besides the additional fee the merchant may choose to add for credit card purchases? Is it legal to buy gold with a credit card? Could the credit card company deem it a cash advance, or is it treated as an ordinary purchase? Or is this a grey area, like purchasing gift cards, where they don't care if you do it a little but will give you a call if you do it a lot?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Could the credit card company deem it a cash advance

Yes. For example, Amex did that for a while. You should check with your card issuer what they consider as a cash advance.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.