If a minor sells his/her computer at a gain on eBay using a parent's account (with the parent's permission), who pays taxes on the sale price?

I (16 years old) bought a cheap computer for about $20 with my own money a few months ago. I never used it, and identical computers are selling on eBay for about $60 due to the chip shortage. If I sell mine on eBay using my dad's account, the money goes into my parents' bank account, and they write me a check for the price it sold for, who pays taxes?