I looked at the financial statements for MSFT. I am trying to find the depreciation in the operating expenses, but it seems they did not disclose the information. Did I look at the the right place? Where do I find that information?

The depreciation expense is disclosed in NOTE 7 — PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT of Microsoft's 2022 Form 10-K filing:

During fiscal years 2022, 2021, and 2020, depreciation expense was $12.6 billion, $9.3 billion, and $10.7 billion, respectively.

I'm not sure why there's no line item for it in the income statement. Perhaps someone will write a better answer to explain that.

