I looked at the financial statements for MSFT. I am trying to find the depreciation in the operating expenses, but it seems they did not disclose the information. Did I look at the the right place? Where do I find that information?
-
1"I looked at the financial statements for MSFT" — Could you share the link you used to look at the financial statements?– Flux4 hours ago
-
@Flux Yes, this link sec.gov/cgi-bin/… and that one as well seekingalpha.com/symbol/MSFT/income-statement. Look at the income statement.– J.Doe4 hours ago
1 Answer
The depreciation expense is disclosed in NOTE 7 — PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT of Microsoft's 2022 Form 10-K filing:
During fiscal years 2022, 2021, and 2020, depreciation expense was $12.6 billion, $9.3 billion, and $10.7 billion, respectively.
I'm not sure why there's no line item for it in the income statement. Perhaps someone will write a better answer to explain that.