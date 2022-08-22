1

In Canada, banks set their prime rate which affects the lending rates for many of their products including variable-rate loans. Many sources say that the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate determines/influences the bank prime rate, and currently all major banks have theirs at 4.70%. (Notably, TD has a separate mortgage prime rate which is different at 4.85%).

What incentives are stopping banks from raising their prime rate independent of the BoC rate, thereby increasing the lending rate for all of their existing variable-rate debtors?

It is clear that this makes their loans less competitive for future customers, but the immediate increased income must be tempting (it was for TD).

  • Free market? If the rate is lower somewhere else, why would lenders take their money?
    – littleadv
    22 hours ago
  • @littleadv you probably mean borrowers. Current borrowers have contracts with that bank and have no choice but to pay the variable interest that's linked to the bank's prime rate (or exit the contract and thereby incur penalties which, funnily, are also tied to the prime rate)
    – DrSAR
    21 hours ago
  • 2
    @DrSAR lenders actually. Prime rate is the inter-bank rate at which banks borrow one from the other in order to lend to other people. That's why the consumer loans are tied to prime rate + margin.
    – littleadv
    21 hours ago
  • @littleadv I think that's the crux of the OP's question. In Canada the inter-bank rate (currently averaging 3.65%) is influenced by the BoC overnight rate but fluctuates constantly. The banks' prime rate (currently at 4.7%) is set by individual banks and is rather sedate. It does not affect how much it costs TD to get money from RBC for short-term loans. So the OP is asking why there is a market for the banks to get their money but it appears that they have discretion to set the cost for their existing customers. And I'd like to know as well.
    – DrSAR
    21 hours ago

