In Canada, banks set their prime rate which affects the lending rates for many of their products including variable-rate loans. Many sources say that the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate determines/influences the bank prime rate, and currently all major banks have theirs at 4.70%. (Notably, TD has a separate mortgage prime rate which is different at 4.85%).

What incentives are stopping banks from raising their prime rate independent of the BoC rate, thereby increasing the lending rate for all of their existing variable-rate debtors?

It is clear that this makes their loans less competitive for future customers, but the immediate increased income must be tempting (it was for TD).

