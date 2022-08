I am keeping track of my personal finances in a physical accounting journal. At a currency exchange desk, I converted 100 CAD into 75 USD. How should I record this transaction in my journal? In double-entry accounting, the debits and credits must balance, but my journal entry below does not balance.

Account Debit Credit Cash — USD 75 Cash — CAD 100

How should I journalize the currency conversion so that the debits and credits will balance?