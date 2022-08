Scenario:

I plan to retire before I am eligible for Medicare

My wife is eligible for and plans to sign up for Medicare when I retire My wife has income from social security

We file our taxes as married/jointly

I'm trying to estimate my healthcare expenses in retirement when I lose my employer plan.

Question:

When doing the calculation for the Health insurance subsidy, do I have to count my wife's social security check in my income even though she won't be insuring through ACA?