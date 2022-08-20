With my initial internet searches, couldn't find any suitable app/service/software, Hence posting the query here.

Use-case: Looking for an software solution, To log, Categorically divide & manage, Plan in advance (budgeting) the income & expense of a family when multiple people are earning(Meaning each person have more than one account, when money is being managed)

Features Expected:

Data stored securely with End To End Encryption (Accessible only to the users & no else, not even the service provider)

All information entered is continuously synced with central secure storage

Access points or End User Applications available for multiple devices (across OS Platforms - Preferably Android, Linux, Windows) with features to Add/Edit/Update/Delete logged information

Reporting: Account based, Person based, Category based, Time window based

Note: Suggestion on, paid services are perfectly fine