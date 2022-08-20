In a checking or savings account you would have only a handful of actions (deposit, withdraw, interest).

A loan account will have a different list of actions because the payment can have a principal payment, and an interest payment, and some loans like a line of credit can have multiple withdraws.

When tracking investments the line in the ledger will be tracking not just the amount you buy or sell, but also dividends, interest, and capital gains. Sometimes the number of shares changes due to a split.

Identifying the type of action on each line of the ledger allows you to identify the lines that play a role when calculating your profits and losses, or when calculating your income taxes.