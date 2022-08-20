-1

What prevents the bank from raising their prime rate to a very high amount, and then bankrupting all their borrowers with a variable-rate loan and collecting all their money?

Improve this question
New contributor
Theodor Reinsberg is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Theodor Reinsberg is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.