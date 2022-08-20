0

Taking an introductory investment course, was following up on bond yields.

I thought the yield is calculated as follows (sorry for some reason LaTex formatting doesn't work - so inserting an image):

enter image description here

I am so very confused with all the terms. I was trying to unpack this simple example

...For example, if a 10-year T-note with a face value of $1,000 is auctioned off at a yield of 3%, a subsequent drop in its market value to $974.80 will cause the yield to rise to 3.3%, since the Treasury will still be making the $30 ($1,000 x .03) annual coupon payments as well as the $1,000 principal repayment...

Now if I got the formula correct, subsequent drop in market price would cause yield to increase to 3.07% not 3.3%.

The 3.30% yield mentioned in the example is the yield to maturity, not the current yield. The yield to maturity takes into account the $25.20 income (1000 - 974.80) from buying the bond below face value.

