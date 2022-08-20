I just learned of the settlement, as I received 1 $150.00 check a few days ago. Additionally, I received shipment notices from FedEx with 3 additional tracking numbers that had not yet shipped out. The notification to FedEx by Wells Fargo was initiated in the first week of August and FedEx still shows pending not having received the envelopes from FedEx. Having learned of this I reached out to Wells Fargo to see the status of my 3 additional payments. Finally, I heard back from an executive at Wells Fargo who advised those additional tracking numbers were a mistake and that I wouldn't be getting the additional 3 payments. I find this troubling and believe that since I had multiple Wells Fargo bank accounts, then I should be paid for each one. Does anyone have information about this and can answer the multiple accounts question?